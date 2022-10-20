President Muhamadu Buhari has sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa, with immediate effect from Thursday, October 20.

A statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Doritshe, indicates that Akwa was appointed as interim administrator of the NDDC for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

President Buhari also approved the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC.

According to the statement, the names of the Board nominees will be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.

The statement titled NDDC Sole Administrator Relieved of Appointment reads:

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

"Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded. President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval."

Source: Legit.ng