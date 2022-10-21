The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has dismissed the report that he replaced 6 departmental directors with his friends and family members

Adamu made the clarification at a media chat with journalists on Thursday, October 20, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja

The former governor of Nasarawa state had asked the directors to embark on annual compulsory leave on May 22

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied the report that he suspended 6 departmental directors at the party’s secretariat and replaced them with his friends and allies.

The party’s national chairman made the clarification while speaking to journalists at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, October 20, The Punch reported.

Who are the directors Adamu replaced at APC secretariat?

The affected senior officers included: Elder Anietie Offong (Welfare); Bartholomew I. Ugwoke (Research); Abubakar Suleiman (Finance); Dr Suleiman Abubakar (Administration); Salisu Dambatta (Publicity) and Dare Oketade, Legal Head, were allegedly accused of mismanaging N7.7bn.

On April 22, Adamu asked the directors to embark on “compulsory annual leave.”

The administration of Adamu as APC national chairman

The former senator had promised to run a staff audit, the exercise of which showed an over-bloated workforce was not implemented.

Rather, the former Nasarawa governor set up an investigative panel chaired by the ex-governor of Jigawa state, Ali Kudu, to study the handover note of the defunct caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee.

The committee’s recommendations made Adamu place an indefinite suspension on the departmental directors and head of legal services.

His statement on Thursday reads in part:

“That the report is false. The fact of the matter is, go through the secretariat, there is not one person since we came in here that is my blood relation. Not one, whether primary or part of my extended family.”

Why is Adamu conspicuously absent at APC NWC meeting with Tinubu, governors?

