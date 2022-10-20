Dr Pokop Bupwatda has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH)

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Dr Pokop Bupwatda as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Daily Trust reported.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, October 20, by Mr Ahmadu Chindaya, the Deputy director, media and public relations unit, Federal Ministry of Health.

President Muhammadu Buhari appoints Dr. Pokop Bupwatda as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The Minister of Health confirmed the development

Chindaya disclosed that Bupwatda’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

The letter said the appointment was with effect from Aug. 30, 2022, and would run for an initial tenure of four years.

Presenting the letter to Bupwatda, the minister charged him to strive to add value to the facility in order to improve the economy and also justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

“The health sector is a key sector of the economy, you should strive to improve on the health facility in your domain, take more responsibility to improve the economy and the condition of the teaching hospital,’’ Ehanire said.

Source: Legit.ng