After sacking Effiong Okon Akwa as the interim sole administrator of the NDDC, President Buhari has appointed an acting MD for the commission

Engineer Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, who is the senior director in the NDDC, is the new acting managing director

Audu-Ohwavborua will serve as the acting MD pending the appointment of a substantive managing director and members of the Governing Board

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Engineer Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as the acting Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of press at the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday, October 20, Channels TV reported.

President Buhari appointed Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as the acting managing director of the NDDC. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that the appointment was made hours after Effiong Okon Akwa was sacked as the interim sole administrator of the NDDC.

“Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from his position, the President has further approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission in line with the Federal Government Circular dated 4th December 2017, with Ref. No. 50/S./C.2/268, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board,” the statement read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua's role as new NDDC boss

Audu-Ohwavborua will perform the duties of the Managing Director in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.

He is the most senior director in the NDDC.

Pokop Bupwatda: President Buhari makes new appointment

In another report, President Buhari approved the appointment of Dr Pokop Bupwatda as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, October 20, by Ahmadu Chindaya, the deputy director of the media and public relations unit of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Chindaya disclosed that Bupwatda’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Source: Legit.ng