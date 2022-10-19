The Federal High Court in Damaturu has voided two APC primaries conducted for seats in the Yobe state House of Assembly

The court also warned the ruling party not to tamper with the list of authentic delegates sent to INEC earlier

Fika/Ngalfa and Jaskusko are the affected constituencies which have no candidates for the state legislative body

Damaturu, Yobe - Two primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Assembly in Yobe have been nullified by the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu.

The constituencies whose elections were voided by the court on Wednesday, October 19, are those of Fika/Ngalfa and Jaskusko, The Nation has gathered.

Delivering the verdict, the presding judge, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu, directed the APC to conduct fresh primaries for the positions within two weeks.

Moreover, Justice Aminu ordered that the ruling party must not tamper with the original list of delegates sent to INEC.

In judgment, the court dismissed the case of Abubakar Jinjiri vs Bashir Machina and APC.

