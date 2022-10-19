Following Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state’s endorsement of Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, the opposition party, PDP, has responded, Guardian reported.

Recall that Governor Wike, a PDP chieftain, was hosted in Lagos by Governo Sanwo-Olu of the APC for the 2022 National Women’s Conference.”

The Lagos state PDP chapter said they're confident of winning Lagos despite Governor Wike's endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo: LASG

Source: Facebook

The Rivers state governor, during his remark, openly endorsed the second-term bid of his contemporary from a rival party despite the PDP having a governorship candidate in the state.

In response to this act, the PDP chapter in Lagos state, through its spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, condemned the remark of the Rivers state helmsman via a statement.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Amode said the party was not surprised by the actions of the Rivers state governor.

He said Governor Wike’s exploit in Rivers state could not be overlooked but wondered why the governor, despite all his might and influence in the PDP, could not stop the PDP Lagos flagbearer from securing his ticket.

2023: "We will render Sanwo-Olu jobless": PDP boasts of winning Lagos

Amode noted that the PDP is confident in displacing Governor Sanwo-Olu and the APC in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the Lagos state PDP boasted that they would “render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of you former governors” in 2023.

Amode said:

“Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians that can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.”

Source: Legit.ng