For now, no one seems to know who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Yobe North senatorial seat in 2023.

This is as a source in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, June 24, told The Nation the national poll umpire did not publish the name of any candidate for APC in the senatorial district.

INEC says no candidate for APC Yobe North senatorial seat (Photo: @DrAhmadLawan, Leadership)

The source who did not reveal his identity said what INEC has are the names of Mohammed Bomoi for Yobe South and Ibrahim Geidam for Yobe East, but none for the Yobe North APC.

The source said:

“What we have is Mohammed Bomoi for Yobe South and Ibrahim Geidam for Yobe East. There is no name for the Yobe North for the APC."

This position was confirmed by INEC's head of voter education and publicity in Damaturu, Rifkatu Duku.

Duku was quoted to have said:

”No credentials of APC candidates for Zone C have been submitted to the office from the headquarters. We have received the credentials of candidates for the National Assembly and presidential election.

“But we did not get that of Zone C, ie Yobe north for APC. We got that of Yobe south and Yobe east which is the Ibrahim Bomoi and former Governor Gaidam."

