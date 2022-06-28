There appears to be fresh trouble looming within the All Progressives Congress over eight senatorial seats in Yobe state

Aspirants who had contested one seat in the state have taken legal actions against the ruling party

These legal actions come days after the Bashir Machina who contested the Yobe North Senatorial seat approached the court seeking redress over the party's submission of the Senate president's name in place of his own

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be in for a long-standing legal battle over grievances of several aspirants in the just concluded party primaries in Yobe state.

Daily Trust reports that the aspirants - eight of them - are dissatisfied with the outcome of the APC primaries for the state and the federal constituencies.

The APC's ticket for the Yobe North senatorial seat has caused a rift between the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Machina who won at the party's primary.

Seven more aspirants have joined Machina in seeking legal redress over anomalies at the APC primaries. Photo: Ahmad Lawan, Bashir Machina

Lawan a sitting lawmaker has earlier obtained the form to contest for the party's presidential ticket but lost at the primary.

As a second option, he had expected Machina to withdraw from the race so that the party can conduct a fresh primary where he would probably emerge a winner for the Yobe North senatorial seat.

However, this option failed as Machina has refused to withdraw from the contest and has since taken legal action over the party's submission of Lawan's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Other Yobe APC aspirants who have take legal actions

In another breadth, Sahara Reporters in its report confirmed that another Yobe North senatorial aspirant, Abubakar Jinjiri, has also approached the court to challenge the exclusion of his name during the primary election.

So far eight cases have been filed before Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, Damaturu.

All the aspirants are challenging the outcomes of the APC primaries in the Fika/Ngalda constituency, Goya/Ngeji constituency, the Nangere constituency and the Bade West constituency.

Others are the Jakusko constituency, Potiskum Central constituency, Bade Jakusko federal constituency and Yobe North senatorial zone all in Yobe state.

The court has fixed July 21, for a hearing on all the matters presented by the aggrieved APC aspirants.

Serious confusion as INEC says no candidate for Yobe North senatorial seat

INEC had said that the APC Yobe North Senatorial district has no candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

The commission's office in Damaturu, Yobe said it has only candidates for Yobe South and Yobe East.

This was revealed on Friday, June 24, by INEC's head of voter education and publicity in Damaturu, Rifkatu Duku.

After certification from INEC, Machina faces tough hurdle in court over his candidacy

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants who contested in the Yobe North APC Senatorial primary, Abubakar Abubakar Jinjiri, was challenging the candidacy of Bashir Sheriff Machina, winner of the ticket, in court.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe capital, Jinjiri claimed that he was excluded during the senatorial primary, though physically present.

The said suit mentioned the ruling party and INEC as defendants.

