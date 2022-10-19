The claim the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, receiving treatment in Europe has been debunked

One of Atiku's spokesmen, former Senator Dino Melaye, released a video of the Waziri of Adamawa eating in a restaurant

According to Melaye, the former vice president is enjoying himself in Europe, eating and holding meetings

Dino Melaye, a spokesman of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, has denied claims from Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that his principal is sick.

In a video in which Melaye, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, and Atiku were seen eating, the former senator noted that contrary to insinuation from FFK, the ex-vice president is relaxing and enjoying himself in Europe.

Melaye said Atiku is having fun in Europe (Photo: @_dinomelaye)

"See person wey them say dey hospital. This place look like hospital?

"The man dey here the chop, dey relax, dey enjoy himself, holding meetings and you say na...

"Men God go help people wey...stomach infrastructure na problem oo... hunger na problem o..."

Melaye tweeted these words as the video's caption:

"See President in waiting by the grace of God dinning peaceful. Every lie has an expiry date."

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng