A number of politicians have made public blunders since the APC came into the limelight in 2015, the year it took over from the PDP

Top on the list is President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the first public gaffe during the 2015 presidential campaign when he addressed Osinbajo as "Osibade"

Downward are the recent goofs by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Kaduna

In 2015, Nigerians voted out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Aso Rock and brought in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party.

This action brought President Muhammadu Buhari, who will complete his second term in the next couple of months., Daily Trust reported.

As the electioneering gained momentum, below is the list of politicians who have goofed in public since Buhari took over from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the APC made a recent goof when he took over social media on Monday, October 17, with his speech at the KadInvest in Kaduna state.

Tinubu described the vision, creativity and resilience of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state as:

“Turning a rotten situation into a bad one are necessary at this critical time.”

Atiku Abubakar

The PDP presidential flagbearer also goofed while speaking to the Arewa joint committee at the Arewa house when he said Nigerians do not need a Yoruba or an Igbo president on Saturday, October 15.

“This is what the Northerner needs; it doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”

President Muhammadu Buhari

The president has committed several blunders which had attracted public attention. During one of his presidential campaigns in 2015 in Imo state, Buhari addressed his then-running mate, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as “Osibade.”

Buhari said in an introductory remark to acknowledge the dignitaries present:

“The Chairman of our great party, Chief Oyegun. Your Excellency, my vice presidential candidate, Professor Yemi Osibade….”

Buhari goofed at UN General Assembly

The Nigerian president also goofed at a panel discussion at the Climate Action Summit of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

The president went off the point while responding to a question from the moderator.

The moderator had asked:

“President Buhari, Nigeria has a very young population; perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilient future looks like?”

Rather than responding to the question, the president started reading a prepared speech containing Nigeria's entire policy on climate change.

“Your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I share the sentiment expressed by the secretary-general that the world is on the verge of climate catastrophe. Undeniably, climate change is a human-induced phenomenon….”

Chris Ngige

The minister of Labour and Employment made a blunder when he urged the people of Ekiti to vote for the ex-governor Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rather than the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi.

Ngige made the gaffe at the APC mega rally in Ado-Ekiti, ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti.

Fayose was not contesting in the July 14 governorship election but supporting his deputy, Kola Olusola, who was the PDP candidate.

“If you marry two wives, you will know the better wife. Fayose (sic) is the better wife. Fayose cooks and gives her husband food. She doesn’t give him trouble. So you must bring Back Fayose on Saturday.”

