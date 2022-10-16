Accord Party's Professor Christopher Imumolen has defended his recent visits to two former Nigerian leaders

The 39-year old presidential candidate said the visits afforded him the opportunity to upgrade his knowledge on governance

The renowned academic said he believes that associating with the country's former leaders will prove beneficial to him if elected

FCT, Abuja - Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has defended his recent visits to former Nigerian leaders, General Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd) and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, they were necessary exercises needed to upgrade his repertoire of knowledge concerning governance, particularly as it relates to Nigeria.

Prof Chris Imumolen his visits to Obasanjo and Abdulsalami have enhanced his knowledge on governance. Photo credit: Accord Party

The renowned academic said he believes that fraternizing with the country's former rulers will prove beneficial despite how critical it has been viewed in some quarters.

While countering suggestions that the visits lacked real political relevance, Professor Imumolen said it was necessary for young, aspiring leaders like him to not only consult with past leaders of the country, but draw from their deep well of experience in governance over the years.

His words:

“Some people have said that my recent visits to both Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and General Abdulsalami Abubukar (rtd) was pointless, while others have even insinuated that it was a charade.

“But I want to say that the visits were neither pointless nor a charade as they have said. As a matter of fact, they were necessary.

“A young, aspiring leader like me who wants to govern a country as multi-cultural, and as complex as Nigeria can't to do without learning from these sages who had the opportunity to pilot the affairs of this country in the past.

“They may not exactly have covered themselves in glory with the results we all got from their times at the helm, but they still are an institution, a veritable source from which we all can learn from in order to avoid the mistakes they made.

“Besides, since they are not my enemies because of the scorecards they came away with in government, it is perfectly normal for me to go and consult with them, learn governance tips I can put to good use in future.

“The whole idea is to learn enough in order to do better when the chance finally comes for me to step into their shoes in Nigeria's highest seat of power.”

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

2023: Why I refused to join APC, PDP - Prof Imumolen speaks

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he chose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

