ASUU is yet to reach any tangible agreement with the federal government, even if the strike has been suspended

This was the revelation of Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of the union, when he spoke with journalists on Sunday, October 16

Osodeke disclosed that the union, being law-abiding, had to suspend the strike due to a court order given

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, finally explained to Nigerians why the prolonged strike was suspended.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, October 16, Osodeke said the union, as a law-abiding body, decided to call off the strike due to a court order.

ASUU said it suspended the strike due to a court order (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

No agreement with FG yet on strike - ASUU

The academic union's president noted that the issues that led to the industrial action have not yet been resolved and that no agreement has been signed with the federal government, The Cable reports.

Osodeke said:

“The issues have not been fully resolved and no agreement has been signed. So, we are resuming because we are a law-abiding body and we don’t want to break the law. We are also hoping that the intervention of the speaker, as promised by him, will resolve these problems in a very short time."

Asked if this means lecturers are sad even while returning to classrooms, the ASUU boss replied: “Definitely”.

In his view, negotiation is the best way forward in disputes such as this one involving university academics.

Osodeke, however, alleged that the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, sees force as the best way to resolve the issue.

His words:

“But the minister of labour believes that the best way is to force them to class. It’s so sad, but because of the interest of the Nigerian students, their parents, and the speaker, our members will teach."

ASUU strike: FG’s 'ridiculous' offer to lecturers revealed

Prof Yakubu Ochefu, who is the secretary to the committee of vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities, told Legit.ng that the initial offer of the federal government was nothing to write home about.

He revealed that N60, 000 increase was offered by the federal while they cited the current state of the economy as the reason for their offer.

The professor of African Economic History stated that lecturers’ salaries were last reviewed 12 years ago and that it was not encouraging for the government to fix a N60,000 increase after 12 years.

Source: Legit.ng