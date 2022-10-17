Details of Peter Obi's meeting with the popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi on Monday, October 17, have emerged

Obi who was attending an interactive session for the presidential candidates in Kaduna visited Gumi to solicit his support

Responding, the Islamic cleric asked for Obi's views on restructuring and other issues so that he could decide whether to support the former Anambra governor or not

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kaduna - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmad, paid a visit to the popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi on Monday, October 17, at his residence.

Obi visited Gumi to solicit his support before moving on to attend an interactive session for the presidential candidates in Kaduna organised by a joint committee of Arewa groups in the build to the 2023 general elections.

Sheikh Gumi hosts Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in Kaduna. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the former governor of Anambra state told the cleric his plans for Nigeria if elected as the next president in the February 2023 elections.

2023 presidency: What Sheikh Gumi told Peter Obi

Responding, Gumi described the visit by the presidential candidate and his running mate as a great honour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“As you come here (Kaduna), people will like to hear your views about restructuring Nigeria, Nigeria has been restructuring itself from independence to date, it was never static, but I want to know about views on restructuring so that I can write on my Facebook page this is the presidential candidate who can do this for me, I will assure him of my vote," the Islamic cleric said.

He also asked Obi what he will do to address the issues of agitations and widespread poverty in Nigeria.

“How are you going to deal with the issue of polarity and agitations across Nigeria, every region is agitating because people are not happy, how are you going to make these people (agitators) happy under one table?

“You talked more about the economy, the economy sometimes is more than the figures. How can you enrich and empower an unskilled and semi-illiterate population because when you talk about India, and other places, the level of education there is high, and they obey a command, but here unskilled are the big population, what magic are you going to do to improve their economy?

“Also, more importantly, how does Nigeria behave with the International community there is foreign interest in Nigeria because of the vast resources and the vast landmass, other foreign nations have an interest in Nigeria how can you address this situation?"Mr Gumi asked.

Peter Obi responds to Sheikh Gumi

In his reaction, Obi commended the cleric for provoking the debate on restructuring and poverty, which he said he and his running mate have been discussing while coming to Kaduna.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party said restructuring is a constitutional issue, adding that everyone needs to be brought on board to discuss the way forward.

"In a democracy, consultations, dialogue and consensus give people the impetus and sense of belonging and that is what is lacking.

“On the issues of agitation, I will dialogue with everybody and talk to everyone to understand their grievances," Obi said.

According to the LP presidential candidate, poverty is responsible for the grievances that abound in the country. He added that neglect has made people open to criminality.

He said:

“Nigeria is a blessed country, the greatest asset is the uncultivated land which is found in the north. Nigerians are divided because of poverty and the elite are conspiring to keep us divided."

Source: Legit.ng