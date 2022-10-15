The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria recently invited presidential candidates to its conference in Lagos

The apex accounting body in it's usual tradition host candidates gunning for top political offices on the eve of a major presidential polls

The platform gave Professor Christopher Imumolen, the Accord party presidential candidate an opportunity to win the hearts of the accountants

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos - Professor Christopher Imumolen, the Accord party presidential candidate punctured big holes in Peter Obi's economic plan during an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) conference in Lagos recently.

At the event, the attention of the audience shifted to Professor Imumolen as he engaged the issues with erudition, clarity and accuracy.

Prof Imumolen's submission at the ICAN conference was commended by participants. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: UGC

His words:

“I would like to disagree with my friend, Mr Peter Obi that investment in agriculture is the only way to transform Nigeria's economy to a productive one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I would rather emphasise on human capacity development, technology, creating enabling business policies that would encourage foreign direct investment in our economy, power and infrastructural development, as well as ensuring the security of everyone, both of Nigerians and visitors into Nigeria.

“These are the things I would do, rather than concentrating only on agriculture if elected as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

The youngest presidential candidate had hardly finished his presentation before he was accorded a standing ovation.

Others present at the event include Delta state governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate, Professor Peter Umeadi.

Also president was the vice presidential candidate to Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

2023: Why I refused to join APC, PDP - Prof Imumolen speaks

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the PDP and the All Progressives Congress to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he chose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

Source: Legit.ng