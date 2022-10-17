A few months before the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, Labour Party standard bearer, has again revealed his crucial plans for Nigerians

The former governor of Anambra state has promised equal representation between the rich and poor if elected into office next year

The presidential hopeful hinted further that his administration will ensure citizen's interests supersede political interests

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has promised the electorate of ensuring equal representation between the rich and the poor in the country if voted into office as the President.

Obi made this remark in a press statement from the Obi-Datti Media Office which was made available to The Punch newspaper.

Peter Obi has promised Nigerians equal representation if elected as president in 2023. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The former governor of Anambra state in the statement highlighted the purpose of his visit to Queen’s College, Lagos where he spoke at the Old Girls’ Association programme commemorating the 95th anniversary of the institution.

Obi said:

“My administration will ensure that citizens’ interests supersede political interests and the existing trust gap between the government and the governed; the poor and the rich will be reduced to the barest minimum."

The LP standard bearer added that female representations in his government will be assured.

“Inevitably, we will improve access to finance, MSMEs, youths and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity,” Obi added.

