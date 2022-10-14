Prince Ademola Ayoade has been removed as the southwest chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Ayoade's removal was announced in a communiqué made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, October 13

The party also named Alhaji Olayiwola Musbau as the new southwest chairman is who is to lead the zone in acting capacity

Ibadan, Oyo state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has removed Prince Ademola Ayoade as the southwest chairman of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ayoade's removal was announced in a communiqué made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Thursday, October 13, by the Secretary of the party in the zone, Babatunde Oke.

Prince Ademola Ayoade paid a courtesy visit to NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso in January in Abuja. Photo credit: @SaifullahiHon

Source: Twitter

2023 elections: Whay southwest NNPC chairman was removed

According to the NNPP, the removal of the chairman was necessary because an internal dispute mechanism activated to caution Ayoade failed.

The communiqué signed by all six southwest state chairmen and some party leaders following a zonal meeting in Ibadan added that the decision was made after a vote of no confidence was passed on him, The Punch reported.

They further explained that the decision was arrived at after following due process in removing the chairman and stated that the process was done from Ward 4 in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo state and the decision was transmitted to the state leadership, where he was removed as chairman.

The communiqué further noted that the decision was taken by the party chairmen from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti and some leaders in the zone.

Olayiwola Musbau: NNPP announces new southwest chairman

Following the removal of Prince Ademola, the party announced Alhaji Olayiwola Musbau as the leader of the zone who is expected serve in acting capacity.

“The decision will soon be transmitted to the National Working Committee of our party and other relevant stakeholders.

“In line with the foregoing, the South-West leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party wishes to inform the general public that Prince Ayoade Ademola is no longer the chairman of our party in the South-West. The new chairman is Alhaji Olayiwola Musbau who is to lead the zone in acting capacity," the communique read in part.

Source: Legit.ng