The camp of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party is unsettled a few months before the 2023 general election

In fact, following the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's chances in the forthcoming general elections are threatened

To put its house in order, the leadership of the party and Atiku drafted four governors to go and plead with Wike, as the party crisis worsens

Four Southsouth Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been assigned to plead with their Rivers counterpart Nyesom Wike to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in next year’s election.

The Governors saddled with the responsibility are Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Douye Diri(Bayelsa); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), The Nation reported.

The leadership of the PDP sent four governors to plead with aggrieved Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

This was made known in a communique at the end of south-south PDP Governors Forum hosted in Uyo, Akwa Ibom by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The communique signed by the PDP’s vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was released to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, October 12.

It reads:

“The meeting strongly urged the four PDP Governors within Southsouth zone that took part in the meeting to do everything necessary within their powers to persuade their brother governors, especially Governor Nyesom Wike, to review their position and join hands with the party to rescue, rebuild and reunite the country in the interest of the suffering Nigerians."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, October 10, flagged off his campaign with a pledge to revitalize the economy, fight insecurity and unite Nigerians.

But five aggrieved governors stayed away from the campaign, deepening further the rift in the party.

However, governors and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone on the platform of the party had at a meeting on Sunday night, October 9, vowed to unite and work hard towards rescuing Nigeria from its present morass during the 2023 general elections.

As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 elections commenced nationwide, more controversies resulting from internal wrangling have emerged among the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that both APC and PDP have been able to manage their differences and had beehttps://admin.legit.ng/postsn engaging stakeholders in meetings in order to resolve their internal crisis, but efforts seem not to be yielding as positive results as expected.

The bone of contention with the PDP is Wike's grievances over the way he was treated by the party and its presidential candidate during and after the primaries of the main opposition party.

