Governor Nyesom Wike has maintained that for peace to reign in the party, the national chairman must resign

Wike made this statement despite a plea by the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and other strong governors of the party

The governor of Rivers state also noted that in ofter for the party to gain his support in the forthcoming elections, the chairmanship position should be ceded to the southern region

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only precursor for reconciliation in the party.

The governor said nobody could convince him to drop the request of his group that the PDP should yield the national chairmanship position to the South, The Nation reported.

Wike said his effort for an amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the PDP was being frustrated by rent-seekers in the party.

Wike faulted the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC

The governor further described people criticising a Muslim-Muslim ticket and at the same time supporting another eight years of the northern presidency as hypocrites.

Wike spoke when he hosted Cross River candidates for governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly elections and local government party chairmen at his private residence in Rumueprikom.

Wike demands fairness in PDP

A statement by Wike’s special assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the Governor, during the meeting which was attended by the party’s Southsouth National Vice-Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, explained that the crisis in the party had lingered because some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers,” had remained obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in PDP.

