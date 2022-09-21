Four NNPP candidates for National Assembly elections in Osun state have declared support for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections

The candidates said they decided to back Tinubu instead of the NNPP presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, due to a lack of transparency in the running of their party at the national level

Clement Bamigbola, Osun Central Senatorial candidate of the NNPP, spoke on behalf of the other three

Osogbo, Osun state - Four candidates contesting in the 2023 general election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun state have declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The candidates made the move known while addressing the media in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Wednesday, September 21, The Punch reported.

Some NNPP candidates in Osun state are backing the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the candidates involved are:

Clement Bamigbola, Osun Central Senatorial candidate Bolaji Akinyode, Osun West Senatorial zone Olalekan Fabayo, Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency Oluwaseyi Ajayi, Ijesa South Federal Constituency

Why we dumped Kwankwaso - Osun NNPP candidates

The NNPP candidates attributed their decision to dump the party's presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, for Tinubu to a lack of transparency in the running of their party at the national level.

Addressing the media in Osogbo on behalf of other candidates, Bamigbola said:

“In view of the prevailing circumstances within our party and after due consultation and approval of our supporters, we wish to announce and declare our support and endorsement to the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“This is as a result of our dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party at the national level, coupled with the inability of the party stakeholders to work in accordance with the principle of justice, law and undemocratic running of the party.”

Tinubu will provide dividends of democracy when elected - Bamigbola

Speaking further, Bamigbola said good governance and dividends of democracy would be guaranteed for Nigerians under Tinubu’s presidency.

He said:

“Passion for good governance and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy, which can realised under a new Nigeria, can be found in the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu."

Atiku's political machinery collapses structure for Tinubu

In another related development, about three groups, including the defunct Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) members, have declared their support for Tinubu.

Aside from the PDM, others such as Muslim/Christian Youths, and Elders’ Forum and Genuine Governance Group (GGG) endorsed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

