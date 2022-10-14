The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu has shared his two cents regarding the 2023 elections

While stating his position, Ayu warned the APC-led federal government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari against foul play in the 2023 polls

The embattled national chairman also appealed to the European Union to send in an observer mission that would monitor the exercise closely in order for the PDP not to be shortchanged

The embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has advised the All Progressives Congress-led federal government against compromising the integrity of the 2023 general election.

Ayu stressed that the major opposition party does not want to be short-changed again, The Punch reported.

PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on the 2023 general election, urged the ruling APC to be transparent. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

This is even as he called on the European Union (EU), to send a high-level and large-sized observer mission to Nigeria to observe and monitor the 2023 general election, given the country’s large population.

Ayu stated while receiving the European Union Election Exploratory Mission to Nigeria led by Mrs. Mette Bakken, at the PDP national headquarters.

In made this known through a statement signed by his special adviser on media and communication, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

Ayu expresses fear over 2023 polls

Although Ayu said the PDP was prepared for the 2023 elections and was ready to police the positive outcomes, he expressed fears that the elections might be compromised, with the ruling APC allegedly bearing undue pressures on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ayu said:

“In the past, those were areas where the ruling APC did what they love doing best: bringing votes that subverted the will of the people. Even though we are going to police our votes, it’s important that the EU sends a large number of observers ahead of the elections.”

The nation's opposition party confirmed the development on its Facebook page and wrote, 'European Union Election Observer Mission at the PDP National Secretariat' accompanied by a video.

