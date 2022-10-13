Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ogu/Bolo LGA in Rivers state have decided to forge ahead

This is fast the APC members dumpled the ruling party and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party

In fact, the defectors who were received by the chairman of the local government, Hon. Vincent Nemieboka has vowed to work for the opposition party and its flagbearer in the forthcoming elections

The wave of the defection of members of the All Progressive Congress in Ogu/Bolo to the People's Democratic Party is still gaining momentum as more people today dumped the party to pledge their loyalty to PDP.

Speaking to the defectors, Hon. Vincent Nemieboka, Executive Chairman Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, welcomed them to the party, he assured them that they would be fully integrated into the party, Rivers Mirror reported.

APC members in Ogu/Bolo LGA, Rivers state, defect to PDP. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

APC members and other defectors would be introduced soon, the chairman assures

He said everyone that defected from APC and other political parties into the PDP would soon be introduced to other PDP members and they would be handed over to the ward leaders.

Introducing the defectors to the Executive Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area at his office in Ogu, Hon Tamunosiki Tiene, who was the immediate past Chairman of APC Ogu/Bolo LGA but defected to the PDP, said the defectors are from ward 11, Wakama Community.

The door is always open, Hon Tamunosiki Tiene tells defectors

He said the defectors came to him indicating their interest to join the PDP because they are fed up with anomalies in the APC and he told them the door is always opened because the umbrella is large enough to cover everyone.

Hon. Tamunosiki Tiene said they are tired of holding the broom and would want to take shelter under the umbrella because they have already lost interest in the APC.

The real reason why we left APC, defectors open up

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Fyneface Wakama, said they are pleased with what is happening in PDP that is why they have crossed over to support and be part of what is happening.

He said they are representing a host of others who are ready to start working for the PDP in order to achieve success in the future.

The chairman PDP Ogu/Bolo, Mr Marcus Thompson, warmly welcomed the defectors into the party assuring them that they would be treated as one.

