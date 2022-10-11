The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have just lost one of its strong territories to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Emerging reports that some major supporters and members of the party defected to the APC

Some of these defectors were identified to be supporters of PDP gubernatorial candidate Malam Sa’idu Ubandoma

A major setback has befallen the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Sokoto state following a mass defection of its members to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Nation reported that a PDP group known as the Ubandoma/Sagir Network and some other PDP members outside the group completes the new sets that have defected from the PDP.

Some of the PDP defectors in Sokoto state are major supporters of the party's gubernatorial candidates. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

This was as contained in a statement issued on Monday, October 10 by Malam Bashar Abubakar, an aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North).

According to the statement, some of the members of the group were identifies as a lineup of strong supporters of the Sokoto state PDP gubernatorial candidate Malam Sa’idu Ubandoma and his running mate, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathered that Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida the chairman of the APC chapter in Sokoto state received the PDP defectors.

In Sokoto, APC assures defectors of inclusivity

Sadiq-Achida while receiving the defectors vowed to treat them as equals and also give them the benefits of inclusivity.

However, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu also welcomed the defectors while also reiterating the commitment to inclusivity in party affairs.

The leader of the defectors, Alhaji Ahmad Labaran also noted that the APC has their full support and that they are ready to work for the party to compete keenly for the governorship seat.

Source: Legit.ng