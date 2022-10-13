Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the defection of political players has become the order of the day in the polity

In fact, more members of the two major political parties in Nigeria are engaged in cross-carpeting, all for 'personal interest'

The recent development is the defection of some stakeholders of the ruling APC in Rivers state who have decided to join the PDP, a few months before the polls

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in ASALGA has again suffered a major setback as chieftain of the party in ward 7, Comrade Ibinabo Horsfall, led other members of the APC to defect to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), declaring their support and campaigning massively for the victory of Sir. SIM FUBARA and for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Comrade Horsfall, who is also the Director-General of Takeover Rivers Initiative, an affiliate Pro-APC organization, and other APC members were received by the Executive chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, today, at his office in Buguma City.

The defectors give reason for their decision

The chieftain listed the landmark achievements of the Onengiyeofori George-led administration across all sectors in the LGA as the reason behind the decision to join the PDP, promising to rally more supporters to ensure the victory of all candidates of the party in the LGA, Rivers Mirror noted.

Receiving the defectors, the ASALGA Council Boss, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, thanked them for their decision and urged them to support the Party in all ramifications, adding that the umbrella Party is wide enough to accommodate all and sundry.

PDP disowns prominent member in Rivers, gives 1 key reason

The PDP unit leaders in Ward 8 of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers state on Friday, October 7, paid a solidarity visit to the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West, Hon. Hope O. Ikiriko.

According to Friday Augustine, the leader of the delegation, said the mission of the meeting is tagged "Timothy Otikpor's defection to SDP is self- apoptosis, political apostasy and prodigal".

The delegation extol the executive chairman and passed a vote of confidence on him on his developmental stride in Ahoada West.

PDP suffers heavy loss as 7,000 supporters defect to APC in Sokoto state

Also in Sokoto state, about 7,000 PDP supporters recently defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors alleged that the PDP had failed in all sectors of development.

Legit.ng gathers that the mass defection was disclosed in a statement released by Bashar Abubakar, a media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Friday, September 16.

