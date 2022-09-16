The PDP has lost thousands of its supporters to the APC in Sokoto state as Nigeria heads into the 2023 general elections

Ahmad Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate in the state, received about 7,000 PDP members to his party in Wurno local government area

The defectors said they decided to leave the PDP for the APC because the former lacked focus and direction to rule the state

Wurno LGA, Sokoto state - About 7,000 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors alleged that the PDP had failed in all sectors of development, The Punch reported.

Thousands of PDP supporters have defected to the APC in Sokoto state.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the mass defection was disclosed in a statement released by Bashar Abubakar, a media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Friday, September 16.

Sokoto APC governorship candidate Ahmad Aliyu receives PDP defectors

The defectors, it was learned, were received by the APC governorship candidate in the state, Ahmad Aliyu, in the Wurno local government area.

Aliyu expressed satisfaction over the large number of PDP supporters that joined the APC just as he assured the defectors of equal treatment.

The APC governorship candidate assured that, if elected, his administration would continue from the giant strides of the former governor of Sokoto State, Wamakko.

In his remarks, the Sokoto state APC chairman, Isah Achida, said the party was always ready to carry all along to ensure its victory at all levels.

Defectors speak, say PDP lacks focus

Several defectors who spoke on why they dumped the PDP for the APC said the PDP lacked focus and direction to rule the state.

They described the APC leadership in the state under former governor Wamakko as trustworthy and accommodative.

They also promised to continue to support the party to ensure the victory of its candidates at all levels.

Prominent House of Reps ex-Speaker dumps APC, defects to PDP

In another report, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, has returned to the PDP from the APC.

Na’Abba described his former party, the APC, as a disaster and calamity that has taken Nigeria backwards.

A statement by Golu Timothy indicates that the former Speaker's defection was announced at a meeting of former House of Representatives members in Abuja by former deputy Speaker, Austin Okpara, who presided over the gathering.

