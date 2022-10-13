Apart from the northeast, there are fresh security concerns in the northwest and the southeast over the 2023 elections

INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu raised the concern when he spoke at an event in the United States

Professor Yakubu, however, said security agencies have given assurances that the situation would improve before 2023

Washington DC, United States - Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said insecurity may hamper elections in the northwest and southeast states

Yakubu said the insecurity in the country was concerning, The Punch reported.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said insecurity may hamper elections in the northwest, southeast states.

According to the INEC chairman, the security challenge which was hitherto restricted to the northeast region has now spread to other parts of the country.

Over 41 attacks carried out against INEC's offices - Yakubu

He said over 41 attacks have been carried out against INEC's offices across 14 states since the 2019 general election, with the southeast recording 13 attacks.

Legit.ng gathers that Professor Yakubu made the disclosure on Tuesday, October 11, at an event in Washington DC, United States organised by the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Though the INEC chairman did not specify states, below are the states in the northwest and southeast regions.

Northwest states

Jigawa Kaduna Kano Katsina Kebbi Sokoto Zamfara

Southeast states

Abia Anambra Ebonyi Enugu Imo

As the INEC chairman noted, there are also security concerns (Boko Haram terrorism) in the northeast, especially Borno and Yobe states.

Security agencies have given us assurance - INEC chairman

Meanwhile, Professor Yakubu said security agencies have assured the electoral body that the situation will improve before the elections.

“So, fingers crossed. Those who are supposed to secure the environment have assured us that they will secure the environment for us to conduct elections. Our responsibility is to conduct elections," the INEC boss was quoted as saying.

2023 elections: INEC chairman Yakubu to be removed? CUPP makes fresh allegation

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that there is a plot to remove the INEC chairman ahead of the 2023 general election.

The coalition further claimed in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 12, that the move was being hatched in a bid to undermine the polls.

The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, also alleged that the coalition uncovered plots to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from being used in the election.

