Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Civil Society Organizations, Solomon Lenu reacted to the appointment of 14,000 special advisers by Governor Nyesom Wike

His reaction was coming hours after Wike appointed 14,000 advisers and 359 liaison officers ahead of next year’s elections

Interestingly, Wike has appointed 28,000 special assistants and has offered a huge sum of money to flood victims in Rivers state

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has appointed 28, 000 more special assistants for political units in the state, PM News reported.

Their appointments take immediate effect, a few months before the 2023 general elections.

Again, Wike appoints 28,000 special assistants. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

The 28,000 appointments are confirmed through a statement

The appointment is despite the backlash and condemnations trailing his earlier appointment of 14,319 political advisers.

The latest appointment is contained in a press statement by Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant on media to the governor, The Cable added.

It will be recalled that the governor had on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

Wike donates money to flood victims

Meanwhile, Wike has approved N1 billion for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, Channels TV report confirmed.

The governor, who empathised with the flood victims, has also set up a Taskforce to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to affected communities in the State.

