Bauchi state went crazy on Wednesday, October 5, with the presence of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP

Atiku stormed the northern state on Wednesday to commence his campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former vice president came to the state in the company of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and some PDP chieftains

Bauchi - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, October 5, stormed Bauchi to kick-start his campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku and his entourage were greeted by a massive crowd of supporters at the venue in the northern state.

A mammoth crowd came out to cheer Atiku in Bauchi during his campaign (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Twitter by one of his media aides, Eta Uso, a lot of persons were seen cheering the former vice president and running to get a glimpse of him.

On his Twitter page, Uso wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Ah! Bauchi is going crazy for H.E Atiku. It’s so real. It’s so beautiful to see."

According to Atiku's media aide, the fact that the PDP's presidential candidate can pull so much crowd is enough proof that Nigerians really want him as the next president.

Among PDP chieftains who accompanied Atiku in the rally was Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, and the governor of Bauchi, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Atiku also shared photos from the venue:

2023: Massive crowd as Atiku arrives his hometown in Jada, media aide Eta Uso shares video, photos

In a similar development, Atiku took his ambition to become Nigeria's next leader to his hometown in Jada local government area, Adamawa state on Wednesday, August 17.

To show their full and undying support for him, Atiku's kinsmen and residents of the state greeted him with cheers and they trooped out in their numbers.

The massive crowd of supporters in the northern state was enough to conclude that the former vice president has won the hearts of the electorate from the region.

A video of people singing Atiku's praise at his arrival in Jada has been shared on Twitter by one of his media aides, Eta Uso.

Source: Legit.ng