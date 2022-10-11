Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Tuesday, October 11, revealed what will befall the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Labour Party during the 2023 general elections across some Nigerian states.

Akwa Ibom

Starting with the governorship election in Akwa Ibom, Primate Ayodele made declared that the PDP will floor the APC and the LP at the governorship poll, PM News reports.

Ayodele said the PDP will win Akwa Ibom governorship poll

The cleric predicted that no matter how hard they try, APC and the Labour Party will not make any significate impact.

His prophesied:

‘’APC cannot make waves in Akwa Ibom, a PDP candidate will still emerge, no matter what APC will fail Akwa Ibom. PDP will still win Akwa Ibom, and APC will not win. Labour cannot also win.’’

Taraba

The man of God's prediction for Taraba favours the PDP as he said that the gubernatorial candidate in the state, Kefas Agbu, is God’s project, adding that he will even do much better than the present governor (Darius Dickson Ishaku).

His words:

"God has ordained Kefas to rule Taraba, he is God’s project, APC and Labour party cannot win him because he is God’s choice. They should withdraw and support God’s project.’’

Lagos

Going Primate Ayodele's prophetic utterance, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos will retain his seat come 2023, because, according to the cleric, God has endorsed him.

Even more, he said the PDP in Lagos will eventually surrender to Governor Sanwo-Olu as they will not be able to defeat him at the poll.

He said:

‘’PDP cannot win Lagos, 10 million of them cannot take over Lagos election, God has endorsed Sanwoolu for the second term, Others should surrender for Sanwoolu, there is no noise about that, It is still going to be Sanwoolu.’’

Enugu

Ayodele advised the Labour party and the APC to save their money for the future of their children because they will fail this election. He clearly said that the PDP will emerge victorious at the election in the southeastern state.

He was quoted to have said:

‘’PDP will still win Enugu, Labour party or APC cannot win, they should save their money for the future of their children because they will fail this election.’’

Ogun

The man of God, speaking on the political unrest in Ogun, said that the PDP's candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has been ordained and will come out victorious.

Ayodele referred to Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), as a noisemaker whom he advised to keep his money and use it to feed his family.

He stated:

‘’Ladi Adebutu will still emerge as the candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, He has been ordained to be the PDP candidate in Ogun state, he will come out Victorious.’

‘’Biyi Otegbeye is just a noise maker, don’t waste your money, use your money to feed your family and the poor people there, you are going nowhere, anyone endorsing you is telling you lies.’’

