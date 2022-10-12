The former deputy governor of Sokoto state, Mukhtar Shagari, has disclosed that he rejected the bid to become Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi's running mate

Shagari said he rejected the slot because he did not see Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election

The PDP stalwart stated that there are only two political parties in Nigeria, which are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP

Sokoto, Sokoto - Mukhtar Shagari, the former deputy governor of Sokoto state, has disclosed that the Labour Party contacted him to become Peter Obi’s running mate.

While speaking on Channel Television’s programme, Shagari said he rejected the offer because he did not have the conviction that Peter Obi could win in the 2023 presidential election.

Shagari, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he looked at the “political scenario”, what the Labour party is, before deciding that he could not be a vice presidential candidate to Peter Obi.

“I do not see the path through which Peter Obi will win the election in this country.”

According to the PDP stalwart, it is still politics in some areas in the southeast, and some youths on social media are shouting Peter Obi.

Is zoning in Nigeria's constitution?

“But the truth of the matter is that there are two dominant parties in this country – APC and PDP. If you want to become President, I think you must belong to one of them.”

He noted that zoning is not constitutional, adding that there is no provision for it in Nigeria’s constitution.

“It’s purely a party affair,” he said.

