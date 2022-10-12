The PDP says there is not atom of truth is reports that it has suspended its presidential candidate

Dele Momodu, a director in the party's presidential council described the reports as absolute falsehood

Paul Ibe, a spokesman to Atiku Abubakar, PDP's presidential candidate, also dismissed the reports

The director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, has debunked stories making the rounds in the media space that the party has suspended its rallies.

Media reports that the party suspended its rallies as a result of the rift between the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike had been reported.

Reacting via his verified Instagram handle, Momodu said the stories are falsehood, and that the party is on course with its rallies, and is due to hit Kaduna next.

He wrote:

“Absolute falsehood…unlike the APC which is yet to put its act together, our Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has taken off at supersonic speed…see you soon in Kaduna by God’s grace”

Former PDP national publicity secretary debunks media reports of campaign postponement

Speaking on the postponement secretary of the presidential campaign council, former publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, pointed out that the rally was not postponed or put on hold.

He said:

“No, no, no, the campaign was not put on hold, It was not suspended.”

Atiku campaign spokesperson reacts

Paul Ibe, in a tweet, shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday night said, the report was false while noting it's the handiwork of mischief makers.

He tweeted:

"This is a big, fat lie. PDP has not suspended its campaign. Kaduna rally is holding on Monday as scheduled. This is APC mischief. The earlier the ruling party commences its own campaign, the better, so that it has less time for mischief."

