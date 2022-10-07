PDP Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Dele Momodu, Others As Directors
- A total of 17 PDP chieftains have been appointed to head various directorates of the party's presidential campaign
- Notable on the long list is renowned publisher and former presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu
- Also listed were a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka and Dr Sam Amadi, former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission
FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation, has appointed publisher and former presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu as director overseeing strategic communications.
A press statement signed by the campaign Director General and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, confirms that 16 others were also appointed to head various directorates of the campaign.
The statement reads in part:
“The leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization has approved the appointment of the following directors and deputy directors for the national campaign management committee.”
See the below those appointed and their positions:
1. Director, training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON
2. Director, strategic communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu
3. Director, field operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature
4. Director, finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira
5. Director, security and intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, rtd.
6. Director, support groups, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani
7. Director, Administration, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashir
8. Director, legal affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN
9. Director, technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (youth)
10. Director, election management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher
11. Director, research, Dr. Sam Amadi
12. Director, monitoring and evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola
13. Director, international ffairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji
14. Director, Voter Intelligence and strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka
15. Director, diaspora group, Prof. Isah Odidi
16. Deputy director, election management (south), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo
17. Deputy director, election management (north), Hon. Chile Igbawua
PDP to kick-start presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom, says Tambuwal
Governor Tambuwal had earlier announced that the PDP standard bearer, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will kickstart his campaigns on Monday, October 10 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.
According to Tambuwal, the PDP will campaign based on issues affecting the country, adding that:
“Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time.”
PDP New Generation unveils ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council
On its part, the PDP New Generation has unveiled its ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council.
The council is expected to focus on issue-based campaigns targeting mainly young men and women across the country.
The team is expected to have over 1,500 young persons with an advisory board of notable Nigerians.
Source: Legit.ng