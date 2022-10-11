Atiku Abubakar is not joking when he says he has better plans for the good people of Nigeria if given an opportunity to serve in 2023

In the buildup of the forthcoming general elections, the PDP flagbearer maintained that the party would remodel Nigeria to become great again

Atiku made this vow during the flag-off of his presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, October 10

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, October 10, flagged off his campaign with a pledge to revitalize the economy, fight insecurity and unite Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

But five aggrieved governors stayed away from the campaign, deepening further the rift in the party.

Atiku assures PDP will rebuild Nigeria if given an opportunity in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Atiku makes new promises to Nigerians

However, governors and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone on the platform of the party had at a meeting on Sunday night, October 9, vowed to unite and work hard towards rescuing Nigeria from its present morass during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the rally, Abubakar said:

“Nigeria wants to be like Akwa Ibom. You know why? Because since 1999, you have not changed party, but you can see the development that is taking place here in Akwa Ibom.

“So, today (yesterday), we have inaugurated the flag off of our campaign to rescue Nigeria from hunger, to rescue Nigeria from poverty, and also bring back the unity that we require in this country.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians, I am standing in Akwa Ibom today to ask them to vote for PDP.”

