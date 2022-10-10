Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has denied making a comment that disparaged the military profession in the name of politics

Abeokuta, Ogun - Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, has denied saying Bourdillon is where Nigerians can get a thoroughbred politician to rescue Nigeria.

The ex-president added that only military-trained personnel are good managers of men and materials, Vanguard reported.

Did Obasanjo ridicules the military profession for politics?

The former head of state made this known in a statement through his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday, October 9.

Obasanjo said he never made any remark at the expense of the military, which he considered to be a “noble profession.”

The former president said this while reacting to an unverified WhatsApp message that has gone viral and was authenticated by a faceless group called “national patriots”.

The message claimed that Obasanjo said:

“If you are looking for a thoroughbred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon.”

However, Obasanjo said:

“Only the military trains personnel to be good managers of men and materials.

“So, I cannot disparage my noble profession for politics that has no formal training. This is false and fake.”

