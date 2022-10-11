Lagos Park managers held a procession in support of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket in the state

The procession by the transport stakeholders continues to generate various reactions in the commercial nerve centre of the country

A Lagosian has counted his losses after some of the participants in the rally damaged his vehicle's side mirror

Twitter - A Lagos-based resident identified simply as Abayomi with the Twitter handle @mrskg234 has accused loyalists of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo of damaging his vehicle.

Abayomi made the allegation on Sunday, October 9, the same day MC Oluomo orgainsed a procession in support of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The rally organised by MC in Lagos has left the car of a Lagosian damaged. Photo credit: @APCchairman

Writing on his Twitter page, Abayomi stated:

“I had an ordeal coming from Surulere this noon. On my way to Charlie Boy through Oshodi axis, I encountered the supposed 5 million match for presidential candidate Tinubu. We had to slow down due to the situation.

“Moreoso, I was going in the opposite direction of the campaign when about 10 men/thugs crossed over to the lane where we were, and while waiting for them to pass, this dude walked towards my vehicle, shouting, and used an object to hit my mirror and get it vandalized.

“In Lagos, thuggery is at its worst right now. Five males approached me as I got out of my car, chanting "kilo fe shey" meaning what I was going to do. I gave a response and took action in Yoruba.

“Then one man walked up from behind and said "efi le omo yoruba ni," which means "leave him, he's yoruba."

“Who will buy my power mirror? Not even now, when our currency is shaky and everything is ridiculously expensive, but why make life more difficult for one another?

“I am not affiliated with any political party; rather, I believe that this country deserves to be better. This was my experience while driving in Lagos today. I leave everything up to God, because no one gets justice in this country.”

AAC demands arrest of MC Oluomo over #EndSARS comment

Meanwhile, the African Action Congress (AAC) has called for the arrest and prosecution of the MC Oluomo over his comments concerning the #EndSARS protest.

During the procession organised by his organisation, MC Oluomo had asked dismissed reports of youths being killed at the Lekki too gate.

Reacting in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Femi Adeyeye and seen by Sahara Reporters, AAC lambasted Oluomo, saying he was only rehashing the statement of Tinubu.

Lagos pastor condemns MC Oluomo for holding political rally on a Sunday

On his part, a Lagos-based pastor, Bolaji Akinyemi, lamented the hardship that some Lagosians experienced over the rally orgainsed by MC Oluomo.

The march, which commenced with a mammoth crowd at the Teslim Balogun Stadium ended at Oshodi.

Reacting, Akinyemi in a lengthy post on his Facebook page, criticized the organisers for holding the walk on a Sunday morning, saying it is disrespectful to Christians.

CAN, PFN should stand firm against same faith ticket, says US-based Nigerian pastors

In a related development, the Nigerian Faith-Based Community Organization (NFBCO) based in the United States has urged Christian leaders and clerics to stand firm in their stance against same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bishop Samuel Ayeni, the president of the NFBCO specifically called on the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to reject the move, noting that Nigeria is a country where religious pluralism is practiced.

Bishop Ayeni explained that any individual or group that is unwilling to support religious inclusion in Nigeria should actually be rejected collectively by all religions in the country.

