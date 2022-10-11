Hamza Al-Mustapha, the chief security officer to the late military dictator, General Sani Abacha has reeled out some revelations about his time in prison

Al-Mustapha said the allegations against him were not true and he has been cleared by the court of law of all allegations

He stated that those who plotted his demise were doing it to claim the money of the late-General

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Hamza Al-Mustapha, the flag bearer of the Action Alliance has debunked claims that he stole Nigeria’s resources while working as the chief security officer of the late military junta, General Sani Abacha.

The presidential candidate made this known on Tuesday, October 11 during an interview on Channels TV program ‘’political paradigm’’.

Al-Mustapha revealed that he was brought before 14 judges in 15 years and yet they could not find anything to implicate him. Photo: Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha

Source: Facebook

Al-Mustapha said while serving in the military, he was devoted to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians as well as the resources of the nation.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I don’t have money, I have never stolen N10. I challenged two governments; I challenged Abdulsalam Abubakar’s government, and I challenged (Olusegun) Obasanjo’s government. They searched.

“I was ransacked by bigger international investigative agencies (and the) police. My eyes and thumbprint were taken all around the whole world and they saw nothing. But rather than tell the whole world my clean record, they kept it aside.”

''I was cleared of all allegations against me'' - Al-Mustapha

Al-Mustapha stated that all the allegations leveled against him were false and he has forgiven those who conspired to get him isolated.

He said his detractors wanted to take his life through legal and illegal means because they wanted to take over Abacha’s money after taking over power.

He said:

“Why did they want to kill me? It is simply because of what I know. I found myself in a situation where I refused to compromise Nigeria and that refusal has cost me,” the AA presidential candidate."

Al-Mustapha bags prestigious award in Abuja

In another development, Hamza Al-Mustapha was honoured with the "Icon of National Unity and Patriotism" award.

The award organised by a leading magazine known as "Our Nigeria News" magazine at the international conference centre in Abuja.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano got the highest honour of the event bagging the "Man of the Year" Award.

Source: Legit.ng