Olusegun Obasanjo, a 3-term head of state and president of Nigeria, has been one of the most after Nigerian public figures.

The Punch reported that the popular Owu man has contributed immensely to national discourse and is well recognised and respected internationally.

Obasanjo becoming socialite than a politician Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

As Nigeria prepares ahead for the 2023 general elections, he has received all the leading presidential candidates in his presidential library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Those who have visited the former president in Abeokuta in Ogun state included Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others included Peter Obi of the Labour Party and presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, beyond politics, the 85-year-old statesman has been seen in a number of social events in recent times.

Sunday, September 4, the former general was at the 15th anniversary of the Love of Chris Generation Church, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Obasanjo was also the preacher of the day in the church, led by the popular evangelist Esther Ajayi. Many guests were seen trying to catch glimpses of him.

The former head of state also attended the recent installation of Folashade Omotade, a popular businesswoman, as the Mojibade of Egbaland by the Alake of Egba, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

One of the captivating scenes at the event was when Obasanjo did a dancing duet with the veteran juju musician, Sunny Ade, who perform at the event.

Obasanjo also attended the special convocation to honour the business mogul Muhammadu Indimi at the University of Maiduguri.

Before that, Obasanjo had joined popular fashion designer and socialite Abah Folawiyo to celebrate her 80th birthday.

The former president, in his white agbada, with a cap of different colours, joined Folawiyo to cut the birthday cake.

As he is fondly called, OBJ was also at the installation of Erelu Abiola Dosumu as the Yeye Oba Odua (Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa) by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

He was dressed in an off-white and brown agbada and cap. He was flanked in pictures by the first ladies of Kwara and Ekiti states, Olufolake Abdulrazaq and Bisi Fayemi.

During the 60th birthday of the billionaire businessman and chairman of the Sifax Group, Taiwo Afolabi, in June, Obasanjo was there to dish out party vibes for attendees.

Source: Legit.ng