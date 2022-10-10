Tijani Tumsah said Bola Tinubu will not be attending every event as he cannot be at different places at the same time

The APC presidential candidate had come under attack for sending his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to represent him at some events

Tumsah stated that Tinubu has the autonomy to decide which events to attend and will be ably represented at the ones he cannot

The coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Support Group for the Northeast, Tijani Tumsah, has said the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cannot attend every event.

Speaking on a political show on Channels Television on Sunday, October 9, Tumsah said the APC presidential candidate will decide which events he would attend as he cannot be at different places at the same time.

He stated:

“The presidential candidate will decide which event he will attend and the ones he cannot, he will be ably represented. And by the way, the rally in Laghos, there was a composite rally also held somewhere. So the presidential candidate does not need to be at both places at the same time. Now, there are multiplicity of events that happen, you do not expect the presidential candidate to be at all events at the same time.”

Recall that Tinubu had been criticised recently for being absent during the signing of the 2023 election peace pact, where he was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Asked if Tinubu will attend the party’s electoral campaign in all 36 states of the federation, Tumsah gave a positive answer.

The coordinator:

“Yes, he would, He was at every state of the federation for the primary election campaigns, and he will be at every state for the general elections.”

Speaking on the rally held in Lagos which some have described as huge, Tumsah said it signifies that the APC has great support.

He noted that the party was not threatened by an earlier rally held by supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Top celebs storm streets to march for Tinubu

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, and other supporters of Tinubu, held their five-million-man rally in Lagos state on Sunday, October 9.

Interestingly, a number of Nigerian celebrities were spotted on the streets also marching for the APC presidential candidate.

Some of the stars at the event included actresses, musicians and more. Eniola Badmus, Saheed Balogun, Pasuma, and more, were spotted in videos making the rounds.

