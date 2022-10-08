The major contenders of the 2023 general elections would in the last week of October attend an annual event in Abuja

The event which is scheduled to hold from October 26 to 29 is organised by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA)

PDP flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, APC standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi have been given a special invitation

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have been invited by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) as Special Guests to the 41st International Convention of the Association.

The News reported that the event is scheduled to hold from October 26 to 29 at the Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre, Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja.

The invite was signed by the duo of ANA president, Camillus Ukah and Secretary, Maik Ortserga.

The Association of Nigerian Authors, invites Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi to the 41st Annual Convention.

Source: Facebook

The invite reads:

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, the Board of Trustees, and the members of the association, it is our pleasure to hereby invite you as Special Guest of Honour to this 41st Annual Convention. We also request that as you come, you should address us on the topic of “Creativity in an Embattled Polity: Expectations, Constraints and Imperatives.”

Brief details about ANA annual event

Meanwhile, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) is Africa’s largest National authors association.

This year’s convention promises to be the single largest gathering of writers in the sub-region with writers from all over the country and beyond.

