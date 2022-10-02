The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown that he is fit

In a video, the presidential candidate could be seen on an exercise bike, exercising with vigour and happiness

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to Tinubu's video, with many netizens lambasting him

This has however sparked reactions from Nigerians with many people criticsing him while others are praising his skills.

