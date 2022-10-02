70-Year-Old Atiku Shows He Is Fit and Healthy, Dances to Davido’s Song
- The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown that he is fit
- In a video, the presidential candidate could be seen on an exercise bike, exercising with vigour and happiness
- Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to Tinubu's video, with many netizens lambasting him
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown off his exercise skills to prove to critics that he is hale and hearty.
In a video posted on Twitter, the APC presidential candidate could be seen on an exercise bike, exercising with vigour.
This has however sparked reactions from Nigerians with many people criticsing him while others are praising his skills.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Source: Legit.ng