Supporters of Peter Obi have been accused of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents

The allegation was levelled by the Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas

Meanwhile, she commended the presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar for not doing such

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has accused supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents.

Okoya-Thomas made the claim while appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday.

Peter Obi's supporters have been accused of divisive campaigns. Photo credit: John Chisom

She said, “One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients.”

Asked when the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was expected to return to Nigeria, the former lawmaker hinted that her principal was resting abroad and would return to the country soon.

“I’m a women leader. He will show up very soon, within the next 48 hours. I know Asiwaju. He has never spent more than two weeks outside. Go and Google. Even my own self, when I’m not well. I quickly run out to take a rest.

I am not saying he’s not well. I said, my little self here, when I need to rest, I quickly go out. We all go out to rest,” she said.

On the criticism of the rally held in Lagos on Monday to promote the candidacies of Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Okoya-Thomas described the comments as fuming by enemies of the APC who do not wish the party well.

