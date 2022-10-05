Expectations are high as the leadership of the APC with some party governors are in a meeting convened by the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

The meeting is expected to address the crisis ensuing from the composition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign council list

Among those in attendance at the meeting are some members of the APC's NWC and Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman

Abuja - Following the crisis that arose from the composition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council list, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has convened a meeting for bigwigs of the party.

The meeting is currently being held in Abuja with about six APC governors and some National Working Committee (NWC) members in attendance, Channels TV reports.

The meeting was convened by Abdullahi Adamu (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Also invited to the meeting is the immediate past national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, The Nation reports.

The governors in attendance at the meeting include Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

2023: Fresh controversy rocks APC campaign list as Tinubu’s support group issues strong statement

Amid the criticisms trailing the just released Presidential Campaign Council list of the APC, Tinubu's support group had expressed displeasure over the list.

The APC Supporters Network Nigeria, one of the registered support groups within the party, stated that the list was short of the expectations of the party faithful.

The group, however, noted that it was a recipe for failure if the list stands.

The national coordinator of the group, Abdulhameed Momoh, in a statement, noted:

“There is a need for the party leadership to feel the pulse of the membership to know that the step the composition of the council was not only calamitous but gradually closing the door of victory against the party.”

2023: After Tinubu's meeting with Northern bishops, PFN reveals final position on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) said it had no affiliation with the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

Clergymen belonging to the group met with Tinubu on Friday, September 23, in Abuja.

