70-Year-Old Atiku Shows He Is Fit and Healthy, Dances to Davido’s Song
by Aanu Adegun
- Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has shown Nigerians some of his dancing steps in a video upload on social media
- The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has also seized the opportunity to reveal his plans for Nigeria
- Meanwhile, Nigerians are calling for a younger president as the two main political parties fielded older men as their presidential candidate
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken to dancing to unveil his five-point recovery plan for Nigeria. With this, Atiku shows he is fit to govern Nigeria.
This follows criticism about his age from teeming Nigerian youths who are asking for more younger president for the nation.
