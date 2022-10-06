The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, is expected to be in Nigeria on or before the weekend as he has a crucial meeting to attend on Friday

A credible sour closer to the development revealed that the presidential candidate has been busy receiving strategic briefings and reading up materials

Tinubu trended on social media last week following his absence at the signing of the peace accord by presidential aspirants in Abuja

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), is expected to return to Nigeria on or before Friday, The Cable reported.

The ruling party’s standard bearer has been out of the country for the last few days.

Bola Tinubu to return to Nigeria for a crucial meeting

Why is Tinubu not in Nigeria?

Last week, the former Lagos state governor trended on social media when he was absent at the signing of the peace accord by the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections in Abuja.

Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, represented him at the event, which came up at the international conference centre (ICC)

According to a source close to the presidential hopeful, Tinubu has been tidying up his manifesto.

Why will Tinubu return to Nigeria?

The source also disclosed that he is expected to attend a “crucial meeting” in Abuja on Friday, October 7.

The insider statement reads:

“He is returning before the weekend,

“He has been resting and busy as well, holding crucial meetings, receiving strategic briefings and reading up materials and finalising work on the manifesto. He’s been very engaged.”

