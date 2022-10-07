The director of special media projects and operation and new media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Fani-Kayode, in his proposition, said that the Labour Party flagbearer would come fourth in the 2023 presidential elections, saying that the poll is for the 'big boys'

FFK, as he is fondly called, alleged that Peter Obi ignores presidential spokespersons because he is mannerless dunce

Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, calling him a charlatan and a modern-day walking disaster.

Fani-Kayode, who is the director of special media projects and operation and new media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused Obi of ignoring comments from presidential spokespersons, The Nation reported.

FFK says Peter Obi will come fourth in the 2023 election Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: UGC

The former aviation minister alleged that Obi is doing that because he is a “mannerless dunce with low self-esteem.”

FFK, as he fondly called it, made this known on his Twitter handle, adding that the 2023 presidential election is for the “big boys.”

Peter Obi will come fourth in the 2023 presidential election

According to him, the former Anambra state governor will come to a distant fourth position in the election.

Fani-Kayode said Obi was only good at misleading his followers and that he would not last five minutes if they were to be in a debate together.

He then asked Obi’s supporters to brace up for the defeat of the presidential hopeful where they would “cry blue murder”, adding that the winner’s camp would be ready to defend their mandate.

