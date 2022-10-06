The orderly to the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Abubakar, has landed in trouble for carrying the bag of Titi at a public event

The picture of the yet-to-be-identified policewoman was shared by Atiku Abubakar after participating in a women-focused initiative launched by Titi

Reacting to the trending photo, the spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said such an instance is not allowed, stating that the force must be sanitised

The Nigerian police force knocked the action of an orderly for carrying the handbag of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The yet-to-be-identified policewoman was seen in a viral picture standing behind Titi Abubakar.

Where did an orderly carry Atiku Abubakar's wife's bag?

Abubakar, on Wednesday, October 5, launched a women-focused initiative in Abuja and photos from the event were shared by her husband.

One of the pictures showed her orderly standing behind her with a handbag.

The attention of the police authority was called to the incident by a netizen, and the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, responded.

Is it right for police orderly to carry load for their subjects?

Adejobi faulted the policewoman’s action while adding that appropriate sanctions would be meted out on her.

His tweet reads:

“This is not acceptable. We have commenced necessary action on this. We will fish her out and get across to the principal,

“The AIG Special Protection Unit has been contacted to assist us get the woman police. Gradually, we will sanitise the system.”

