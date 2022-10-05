Mosunmola Sangodara, the candidate of the APC in Surulere constituency II in the Lagos state house of assembly, has been alleged to have presented a fake HND certificate to INEC

Olufunmi Dada, the deputy registrar of Yabatech, made the allegation before a federal high court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, October 4

Counsels to Sangodara and INEC, however, find fault in the evidence presented to the court by Dada

Ikeja, Lagos - The deputy registrar of Yaba College of Technology, Olufunmi Dada, has told a federal high court in Lagos that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Surulere Constituency II in the state house of assembly, Mosunmola Sangodara, did not batch HND from the institution.

According to This Day, Dada told Justice Nicholas Oweibo while testifying as a witness on Tuesday, October 4.

Led in evidence, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the witness, presented the school graduation list between 1992 and 1997 sessions, where the defendant's name was missing.

Yabatech says APC lawmaker did not graduate with HND Photo Credit: Kunle Oduah

Source: Facebook

What are the allegations against APC lawmaker in Lagos state?

Dada also alleged that the national youth service corp (NYSC) exemption letter was non-existent in the NYSC list within the period.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The defendant's counsel, Adebisi Oridare, during cross-examination of the convocation list of 1995/1996, which was missing, the witness said two sessions were merged, which are the 1994/1995 and 1995/1996 sessions.

Counsel to the third defendant, S.O. Ibrahim, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was after the justice of the case, noting that the convocation list of 1995/1996 should have come under a separate heading.

Fresh trouble swells in APC camp over Wike's growing influence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Some APC members in Rivers state have condemned the relationship between the state governor, Nyesom Wike and some southwest governors

The aggrieved members, which included the state house of assembly and house of representatives members, called on the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to stop romancing Wike

They said APC leaders that visited the PDP governor on his invitation are practically campaigning for the governor with the praises they reign on him

Source: Legit.ng