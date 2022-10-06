Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress have passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu

Also, the governors passed a vote of confidence Presidential Campaign Council and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee

Meanwhile, the Adamu-led NWC has been blasted for asking for greater inclusion in the campaign council

Amid reports of a disagreements within the top echelon of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC regarding the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC, governors of the party on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence on the PCC and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state who briefed journalists after hours of the tripartite meeting with the NWC and the PCC at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

APC governors pass vote of confidence on Tinubu. Photo credit: Dele Alake

Source: Depositphotos

The development came as a member of the PCC berated the Adamu-led NWC for asking for greater inclusion in the campaign council, saying in the history of the APC, this is the only time the NWC is fully participating in the activities of the council.

“Let us cast our minds back to 2018/19. How many members of the then NWC were in the campaign council? Only three. The National Chairman, Woman, and Youth Leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This time around, we have many of them having high level positions in the council. You have the National Chairman, The National Secretary, the two Deputy National Chairmen, the six zonal National Vice Chairmen, the National Organizing Secretary ams several others in the council.

“We have bent backwards to accommodate them but what some of them are asking is to be allowed to make more personal nominations into the council.

“The meeting we just had was for participants to ventilate their grievances. We have resolved to go into the election as one family”, said the PCC member who attended the meeting.

Apart from Bagudu, other governors at the meeting were Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Badaru Mohammed (Jigawa); Simon Lalong (Plateau and Director General of the PCC): Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Equally at the meeting was a former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and directors at the PCC.

The meeting deliberated on the postponed zonal tour by the six National Vice Chairmen and also discussed modalities for the proposed “APC National Conference” which it intends to convene before the end of the year.

The national conference is part of its campaign activities which are geared towards reeling out achievements of the party since 2015.

The meeting also deliberated on the composition of the campaign council.

The PCC directors present at the meeting and who had earlier met with some of the governors on Wednesday night, were said to have assured the NWC that all grey areas in the campaign council list have been addressed.

2023 election: Uncertainties stall APC presidential campaign kick-off as Dalong holds crucial meeting

Meanwhile, a crucial stakeholder meeting has been staged by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong.

The meeting was staged to enhance strategy to help solidify the chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections.

Legit.ng also gathered that the meeting had the presence of some APC governors who converged at the APC national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, October 4.

APC lawmaker caught in certificate scandal

In another development, Mosunmola Sangodara, the candidate of the APC in Surulere constituency II in the Lagos state house of assembly, has been alleged to have presented a fake HND certificate to INEC.

Olufunmi Dada, the deputy registrar of Yabatech, made the allegation before a federal high court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, October 4.

Counsels to Sangodara and INEC, however, find fault in the evidence presented to the court by Dada.

Source: Legit.ng