Mixed reactions are trailing some photos of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu posted on Facebook by Bashir Ahmad

Ahmad, a presidential aide, had posted the photos of Tinubu wearing a blue suit, saying the former Lagos governor is ready to take over from President Buhari in 2023

While some Nigerians agreed with Ahmad, others disagreed with him, saying the APC is merely focused on "packaging"

State House, Abuja - Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has shared fresh photos of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on social media.

The photos sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday evening, October 4, show the former Lagos governor wearing a blue suit, a conspicuous break away from his usual traditional agbada and cap.

APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed appears in a blue suit, dropping his usual agbada and cap as 2023 campaign begins. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Posting the photos on his verified Facebook page, Ahmad said Tinubu is ready to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

"Meet our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"He is 100% ready to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure on May 29th, 2023," the presidential aide said.

Tinubu: Nigerians react to APC flagbearer's photos

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Ahmad's post on Facebook.

Gafar Temitope Mutiu commented:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our incoming president of federal republic of Nigeria Insha Allah."

Ibrahim Salihu said:

"Almighty Allah choose the best for us."

Justin Ama said"

"APC and packaging, when will we focus on the development of this country and stop all these childish campaign method,

"So Nigeria problem is suit?"

Mai-nasara Shugaba-Chux said:

"Obi is the choice of every right thinking Nigeria.Pls,our Octogenarian Baba needs some rest.

"If you like wear him Italian suit,the shoes only shine but his face no show at all."

Aminu Abubakar Gusau said:

"This man is too old to rule Nigeria."

2023 presidency: APC campaign council member reveals what Tinubu is doing in the UK

Meanwhile, Tinubu is in the United Kingdom (UK) to rest ahead of the campaign season, according to Ayo Oyalowo.

Oyalowo, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the former governor of Lagos state needed a few days off, adding that there was a bit too much pressure on him.

He made the statement amid the reactions trailing Tinubu’s absence in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng