The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been engulfed in an internal crisis since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

The opposition party is sharply divided into two camps: The Atiku and the Wike camps.

Governors Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom may pull out of Wike's camp if the PDP crisis remains unresolved. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

After losing the PDP presidential and vice-presidential tickets, Wike and those who are sympathetic to him started demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition to back Atiku.

Their argument is that since Atiku is from the north, the party’s national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

However, the crisis lingers as Senator Ayu refused to yield to the Wike camp’s demand. The development made Governor Wike and his team pull out of Atiku’s campaign.

With the campaigns for the 2023 elections officially on, at least two governors in Wike’s camp may pull out if the crisis remains unresolved in the next few weeks.

The governors are Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Ortom and the Ayu factor

The major demand from Wike’s camp is Ayu’s resignation. However, it’s difficult for Governor Ortom to join Wike to make such a demand because both he and Ayu and from the same state.

That’s why he came out recently to dissociate himself from plots to remove Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

Going against Ayu may also hurt Governor Ortom’s political future especially as he is contesting for Benue North West senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

Governor Makinde and his re-election bid

Among the serving governors in Wike’s camp, Makinde is the only first-term governor who is seeking re-election in 2023.

Joining forces with Wike against the national leadership of the PDP is a risky move for a governor who is seeking a second term bid.

Thus, if the crisis remains unresolved in the next few weeks, Governor Makinde may pull out of the camp to concentrate on his re-election.

The fact that three states from the southwest are behind Ayu is another reason why Governor Makinde may pull out of the camp.

