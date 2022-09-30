Nigeria's topmost opposition party, the PDP, can now hope for unity within its ranks once more ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as two of the party's heavyweights who are at loggerheads, Governor Wike and the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met in Abuja on Thursday, September 29

Sources who spoke with journalists said although some PDP chieftains did not like Wike's tone during the session, another meeting will be held soon to settle pending issues

Asokoro Rivers Governors Lodge, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were said to have held a fresh meeting on Thursday, September 29.

The meeting, according to a PDP chieftain who spoke exclusively with Daily Trust, is said to be part of efforts to forge unity in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Wike insisted during his meeting with Atiku that Iyorchia Ayu must resign (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

It was gathered that during the closed-door meeting in Asokoro Rivers Governor's lodge in Abuja, Atiku appealed to Wike to end the ongoing crisis, adding that the PDP is in desperate need of unity to ensure its victory in 2023.

PDP crisis: Wike's tone unfriendly towards Atiku - Sources

However, the PDP chieftain who spoke with the newspaper noted that he and other delegates who were privy to the meeting and attended it did not like how Wike confronted the former vice president.

He said the Rivers governor insisted that Atiku must keep to his promise (made during the London meeting) of speaking with Iyorhcia Ayu to resign.

The source said:

“But we were shocked the way Wike reacted. The Governor reminded Atiku about their London meeting and the agreement reached. The promise by Atiku that he was going to speak with the National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu to resign.

“The promise that he (Atiku) will get back to them after a week and how he has not called them since that time.”

He also said Wike maintained his position that most members of the PDP BoT have agreed that Ayu should vacate his seat, but that some of them are working against the agreement.

PDP crisis: Another meeting to be held between Wike, Atiku - Sources

The PDP source, however, disclosed that after Atiku's plea, Wike promised to meet with his camp on the issues raised and get back to him afterward with the resolutions made.

But a source from Wike's camp noted that trust at this time will be difficult to achieve following a series of broken promises and betrayals.

PDP crisis: Nothing is certain - Wike's camp

The source stated:

“There is breach of trust already. The candidate is not known to keep what he says and mean what he says and it is difficult for us to believe whatever is agreed with them.”

PDP crisis resolved? Atiku gives Governor Wike crucial appointment

Atiku had appointed Wike as a member of the Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) for the 2023 elections.

The PDP has been battling an internal crisis since the emergence of Atiku as the party's presidential flag bearer.

Wike and all other PDP governors were appointed members of the committee. According to Daily Trust, members of the committee will be inaugurated on September 28

